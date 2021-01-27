141 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported by Iredell County Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,649 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 141 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 166.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 5,587 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 733,010 cases have been reported.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,305. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last couple of weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 8,580,157.

There have been 8,915 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 56 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.1 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 15.2 percent.

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,182 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,972, 28677 with 2,850, and 28115 with 2,795.