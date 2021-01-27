141 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported by Iredell County Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,649 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 141 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 166.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 5,587 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 733,010 cases have been reported.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,305. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last couple of weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 8,580,157.
There have been 8,915 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 56 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.1 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 15.2 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,182 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,972, 28677 with 2,850, and 28115 with 2,795.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 83,816 cases with 741 deaths, Rowan has 12,602 cases with 240 deaths, Cabarrus has 15,533 cases with 187 deaths, Catawba has 15,114 cases with 229 deaths, Wilkes has 5,206 cases with 90 deaths and Yadkin has 3,209 cases with 35 deaths.
Lincoln County has 7,601 cases and 49 deaths, Davie has 2,906 with 18 deaths and Alexander has 3,433 cases with 58 deaths.
On Jan. 21, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state-designated 86 of the 100 counties in North Carolina are red counties.