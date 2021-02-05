105 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported by Iredell County Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,985 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 145 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 181.

An additional 105 cases were reported Friday.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 5,547 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 781,802 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,523. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,148,199.

There have been 9,841 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 46 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.9 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 14.6 percent.