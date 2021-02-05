105 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported by Iredell County Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,985 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 145 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 181.
An additional 105 cases were reported Friday.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 5,547 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 781,802 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,523. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,148,199.
There have been 9,841 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 46 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.9 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 14.6 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,528 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,231, 28677 with 3,110, and 28115 with 3,062.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 89,054 cases with 784 deaths, Rowan has 13,614 cases with 255 deaths, Cabarrus has 16,806 cases with 208 deaths, Catawba has 16,189 cases with 252 deaths, Wilkes has 5,563 cases with 91 deaths and Yadkin has 3,381 cases with 40 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,108 cases and 57 deaths, Davie has 3,190 with 22 deaths and Alexander has 3,608 cases with 59 deaths.
On Jan. 21, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 86 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.