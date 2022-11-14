New life jacket loaner stations at Lake Norman and Lake Lookout hope to save lives

The waters of Lake Norman and Lake Lookout are a bit safer with the addition of three lifejacket loaner stations.

“There is a lifejacket loaner station at every public access in Iredell County,” Matthew Lee of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said. “With the recent warm and mild days we have had, there has been an increase in boating activity on the lake, and wanted to remind boaters to continue to practice boating safety, water safety and utilization of our loaner stations.”

While the weather may have turned cold over the weekend, the teamwork of North Carolina Wildlife, SafeKids Iredell County, Duke Energy and the SeaTow Foundation aims to make it safer for families whenever they take to the water.

Lake Lookout got its first loaner station at Sharon Access Area. At Lake Norman, two of the stations were added the Hagers Creek Access and McCrary Creek Access.

Lifejacket loaner stations are easy to use, officials said. Visitors can take a life jacket off the board and return it at the end of the day.

While life jackets are encouraged for everyone, they must be worn by children younger than 13 In North Carolina and 12 in South Carolina. This means putting the jacket on before the vessel is underway — moving or drifting.