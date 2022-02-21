New Census director has faith in quality of 2020 numbers

The new U.S. Census Bureau director said Monday that he is listening to the concerns of data users and policymakers, and the agency is making permanent community outreach efforts to restore any trust that was lost following attempts by the Trump administration to politicize the nation's 2020 head count.

Despite those attempts and obstacles created by the pandemic, the Census Bureau did its job and the numbers used to determine political power and allocate federal funding "are quality products, and they are fit for the purpose they were intended," Robert Santos said in an interview with The Associated Press.

"I have high confidence, and I've been incredibly pleased with the professionalism of the career staff at the Census Bureau, the job that they've done, and their dedication to the mission, the Constitution and the rule of law," Santos said. "They were doing their due diligence and they made sure they did the job that needed to be done to get the 2020 census done, despite all the obstacles."