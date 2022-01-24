NC "school choice" proclamation first by Democrat Cooper

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed “North Carolina School Choice Week” for the first time since the Democrat took over the job more than five years ago.

The proclamation for “choice week,” which began Sunday, is interesting given Cooper has raised issues over expanding the number of charter schools, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. And he’s opposed relentlessly efforts by Republican legislators to expand the state-funded scholarship program for K-12 students to attend private schools.

The North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools had asked Cooper to issue a proclamation each year since he took office in 2017 without success, group executive director Rhonda Dillingham said. Then-Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, issued the last such proclamation, in 2016.

“It’s an olive branch that we’re happy about and hope that we can even take it further and see where it goes,” Dillingham said.

The association requested the proclamation and “we honored that request,” Cooper spokesperson Jordan Monaghan said.