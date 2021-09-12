NC driver facing murder charge following 11-year-old's death

CURRITUCK — Charges against an Outer Banks motorist now include second-degree murder after an 11-year-old girl struck by a vehicle last month has died.

Daniel M. Deweese, 32, of Kitty Hawk, was arrested after a vehicle hit Julie Hope Randel, of Barco, on Aug. 30 as she crossed a highway near her middle school.

Randel was taken to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, where she died Wednesday, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported.

Deweese, whose original charges included impaired driving and speeding in a school zone, was charged with felony death by vehicle and second-degree murder after the child's death, District Attorney Andrew Womble said Friday.

Deweese was at the Currituck County Detention Center on Sunday with a combined bail of $840,000, sheriff's Sgt. Penny Sylvester said. A court appearance was set for later this week.

Randel, who attended Currituck Middle School, had crossed U.S. 158 and reached the shoulder before reentering the roadway to pick up something she had dropped, the state Highway Patrol said. That's when she was struck by a Dodge Neon.