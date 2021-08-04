NC court tosses murder conviction, citing lack of evidence

Day of crime

According to court documents, Davis had been set to meet one of his daughters one morning to give her an unknown sum of money, but he didn't show up. Ultimately, he was found dead in his home, stabbed multiple times.

Dover worked at an automobile sales store with Davis, had a substance abuse problem and asked his girlfriend to look in a trash can for about $3,000 in cash to help him post bail on a charge unrelated to Davis, the decision says. Evidence from cellphone records also shows his phone was in the vicinity of Davis' home, even as Dover told police initially he had been at home the night before Davis was found dead.

This and other evidence could be fairly characterized as raising suspicion about Dover, Murphy wrote, but "crucial gaps existed" in the case: "There was no evidence beyond mere speculation that (Dover) was at the scene of the crime, had a motive to commit these crimes, or that (he) actually committed the crimes."

Dissenting opinion

Court of Appeals Judge John Arrowood, writing a dissenting opinion, said the convictions and trial Judge Richard Gottlieb's refusal to declare a mistrial should be upheld. Jurors are allowed to make inferences about circumstantial evidence when determining facts related to the elements of crimes, he wrote.