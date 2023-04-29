The Mooresville Police Department (MPD) and the Mooresville/Lake Norman Exchange Club will hold a National Police Week ceremony on May 15 at 10 a.m. on the lawn of Town Hall, 413 N. Main St., Mooresville.

The event will honor and remember MPD’s three officers who lost their lives in the line of duty — Chief of Police James Rimmer (EOW Dec. 7, 1938), Detective Lt. Larry Barger (EOW July 13, 1974), and, most recently, K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon (EOW May 4, 2019).

The ceremony is open to the public. National Police Week is May 14 through May 20, with National Peace Officer Memorial Day observed on May 15.