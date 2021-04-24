Meet Nala! Nala is a sweet girl who craves human companionship! She adores meeting new people and loves cuddles, snuggling... View on PetFinder
A Statesville man died Saturday in an ATV accident in Alexander County.
North Iredell is searching for another head football coach. The school let David Lewis go after five seasons.
Two women are facing charges and a third is being sought for shoplifting from a western Iredell County store.
A barbecue dinner will be held to raise funds for the family of a man shot to death last week.
A traffic stop yielded crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Traffic cameras helped the Troutman Police Department catch a man who in a stolen vehicle was violating his probation on Wednesday, a news rel…
There is an old saying that when an old person dies it’s like a library burning down. That was certainly the case when Troutman’s Jimmy Alley …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 8-14. L…
“It is a privilege to render you your first salute.”
Dan Scott doesn’t have much time left but he’s determined to use what time he has to continue his daughter’s legacy and to help a 7-year-old b…
