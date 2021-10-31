'Mysterious Tales of the North Carolina Piedmont' makes perfect Halloween reading

I was over at the Barnes & Noble book store off U.S. 70 in Hickory recently. Even if my eyes had been closed, I would have known where I was by the aroma of print on paper and the friendly smell of coffee brewing. In my pocket were two B&N gift cards from last Christmas I had not had an opportunity to use.
I picked up a 172-page paperback, “Mysterious Tales of the North Carolina Piedmont,” by Sherman Carmichael, with illustrations by Josh Adams (Charleston, S.C.: The History Press, 2019.) Here it is Halloween, what better time to purchase such a $21.99 book?
The book contained some of the same Tar Heel stories that have been popular for years, such as the tale of the Devil’s Tramping Ground in Chatham County. The author did not have a chapter on the famous Brown Mountain Lights on the border of Burke County, but perhaps he is saving that particular tale for inclusion in an upcoming book, “Mysterious Tales of the North Carolina Mountains.”
The author is a native South Carolinian currently living in Johnsonville, S.C. This volume is said to be his seventh book.
It is important to bear in mind that the words “mysterious” and “supernatural” are not synonyms. Many of the tales in Mr. Carmichael’s book have nothing of the supernatural about them. Trains do, from time to time, derail. Bridges, unfortunately, collapse now and then. Such accidents are usually explained away to human error, poor maintenance, weather conditions, shoddy construction and so forth.
However, when a number of people have been killed at a train crossing and rational, trustworthy folks see apparitions at the site over the next four or five decades, then you may have a case for something a little unusual.
I was pleased to see a section in his book devoted to “Sources,” but I was disappointed that Mr. Carmichael had not given the readers full bibliographic information, often leaving out the name of the book publisher, or the date of publication. For instance, Mr. Carmichael lists “Encyclopedia of North Carolina” as one of his sources, but apparently couldn’t find the name of the editor, the publisher, or the date it was published.
All he had to do was go to Google, and type in the title. There he would have found that the “Encyclopedia of North Carolina” was edited by William S. Powell and was published at Chapel Hill by the University of North Carolina Press in 2006. I should know, as I have several entries in the 1,314-page book.
At the risk of being labelled a nitpicker, there are two errors that should have been caught. One refers to one of our governors. We have had no Gov. Tim Martin, but we had one named James G. “Jim” Martin, who was governor from 1985-1993. And, there is no WBTV, Channel 13, in Charlotte. There is, however, a Channel 3 in Charlotte, the oldest TV station in either of the Carolinas.
There were several short chapters involving Iredell County. The story of the 1891 tragedy of the train falling from Bostian Bridge west of Statesville does not involve spooks, boogers or banshees, but it is a mystery, as the cause of the train’s derailment has never been absolutely explained. Also there is the tale of the 1941 experience of the Hayes family at the bridge on the 50th anniversary of the wreck, told best by Nancy Roberts.
Another chapter involving Iredell County is the “Lake Norman Monster,” which, I believe is our old friend the wampus which has been seen and heard around Iredell County for more than a century. The wampus is our local contribution to the field of cryptozoology. I have written about it previously in these columns.
Another Iredell County train wreck story was one with which I was not familiar, the story of the July 1, 1907, wreck at Eufola, a community in western Iredell County.
Again, no one has suggested a supernatural cause for the accident, but the cause of the accident is, like Bostian Bridge, a mystery. I plan to look up the train wreck in the microfilm of the Landmark at the library in the next day or two and report back to you on what I find if it’s of any interest.
I realize that it is too late to get yourself a copy of this book for this Halloween, but you can get one easily enough to have on hand for next Halloween. I found copies for sale through eBay ranging from $28.97 to $15.13 and a hardback copy on Amazon.com for $9.20 and on Kindle for $9.17.
Happy safe Halloween.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”