'Mysterious Tales of the North Carolina Piedmont' makes perfect Halloween reading

However, when a number of people have been killed at a train crossing and rational, trustworthy folks see apparitions at the site over the next four or five decades, then you may have a case for something a little unusual.

I was pleased to see a section in his book devoted to “Sources,” but I was disappointed that Mr. Carmichael had not given the readers full bibliographic information, often leaving out the name of the book publisher, or the date of publication. For instance, Mr. Carmichael lists “Encyclopedia of North Carolina” as one of his sources, but apparently couldn’t find the name of the editor, the publisher, or the date it was published.

All he had to do was go to Google, and type in the title. There he would have found that the “Encyclopedia of North Carolina” was edited by William S. Powell and was published at Chapel Hill by the University of North Carolina Press in 2006. I should know, as I have several entries in the 1,314-page book.

At the risk of being labelled a nitpicker, there are two errors that should have been caught. One refers to one of our governors. We have had no Gov. Tim Martin, but we had one named James G. “Jim” Martin, who was governor from 1985-1993. And, there is no WBTV, Channel 13, in Charlotte. There is, however, a Channel 3 in Charlotte, the oldest TV station in either of the Carolinas.