My Classic Car: Raymond Burnette's 1971 Chevy El Camino SS
When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it about 13 years ago from a car lot on Shelton Avenue. I was always partial to these. I had one in the ’70s and had a lot of fun with it.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

I had to let it set for eight or nine years. I stripped it down and did a frame-off restoration down to the bare metal. I did the bodywork myself. Peter Weber painted it. It was originally red. I built the engine, the transmission, the rear end differential, the brake components and the wiring. It has a 454 LS engine.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I drove it for the first time in May. My wife’s never ridden in it. My granddaughter has claimed it. “That’s my car, Pawpaw,” she said. It’s a two-seater and she said, “One seat’s for you and the other’s for me.”

What excites you most about owning this car?

It just brings back a lot of memories. I bought my first one in 1975. It was a ’72 model.

Bio Box

Name: Raymond Burnette

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1971 Chevy El Camino SS

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

