MY CLASSIC CAR: Ralph Dalton's 1977 Datsun 280Z
When and how did you acquire the car?

I got the car in 1980. My wife and I were riding down Salisbury Road and saw it sitting on the car lot. My wife said “Let’s get it!”

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has 130,000 miles on it. It’s a 4-speed manual transmission. I had these rims put on. Christian Howell put new injectors in it.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

When my wife drives it I’d change gears for her. I’d have her push in the clutch and I’d change the gears.

This car used to be our main car for trips. We took it to Alabama, Arkansas, Washington, D.C. When we were coming back from a wedding one time my wife changed out of her dress and put on her riding clothes in that little passenger seat.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I’ve just always enjoyed driving it. I’m 73 and it’s just fun to have to ride around in.

Bio Box

Name: Ralph Dalton

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1977 Datson 280Z

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

