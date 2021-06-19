My Classic Car: Ralph Dagenhart's 1965 Ford Fairlane

When and how did you acquire the car?

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?At the time I bought it I was dating my wife. She took it to get her driver’s license. Not long after we got engaged and then married in 1967. In 1969 I was drafted in the Army. I did one tour in Vietnam. Halfway through it when I was on R&R I met her in Hawaii. We talked about looking at some new cars. We decided to buy a brand new Dodge Charger. She likes me to say that I gave her permission to sell the Fairlane. The Fairlane sold in May 1970. The car had five other owners all within about 15 miles of me in the county. The last owner knew I’d bought it originally. He was selling it and offered it to me first. I got it back in 2005, 35 years later.