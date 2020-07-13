Multiple people fire shots inside Hanes Mall, police say

WINSTON-SALEM Police say multiple people fired gunshots inside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem on Monday.
Witnesses said one man was arrested at the nearby Carolina Ale House.
The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the lower level of the mall, according to a worker at the mall.
No one was injured, officials said.
One worker, who asked not to be identified, said shoppers were running into stores, warning workers to hide.
Two people who heard the gunfire said that officers quickly responded with their weapons drawn and chased the shooter from the mall through the south parking lot to the Carolina Ale House.
They arrested a man inside the restaurant, witnesses said.
Toney Thompson, of Winston-Salem, said he heard the shots as he was walking toward food court on the mall’s second level.
“It was a real melee,” he said. “It was really terrible out here.”
James Howie, of Winston-Salem, said he was in the food court when he saw a man below him on the mall’s lower level randomly shooting a handgun into the air.
He said that suspect ran from the mall and to the restaurant where officers arrested him.
He said that, when the shooting started, some people at the food court hit the floor while others ran from the gunfire.
“People were hollering and screaming,” Howie said.
Police closed the mall’s south entrance after the shots were fired.
