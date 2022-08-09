Mooresville vape and tobacco shop robbed at gunpoint Sunday

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a vape and tobacco shop Sunday.

Around 1:35 p.m., police responded to the Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape Shop at 1355 Shearers Road at the Rocky River Road Promenade Shopping Center.

Employees of the shop told police that a man entered and left the store several times. When he came in the last time, he took a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at an employee and demanded the employee empty the register. He left the store after getting the money, police said in a news release.

The robber was described as white, about 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-8 inches tall, about 30 years old with blue eyes. He was wearing jeans, a light blue button up shirt over a white shirt, a grey Atlanta Braves hat with sunglasses on top and a blue surgical face mask. Security footage from the shopping center showed he appeared to be driving a black Ford Explorer.

Anyone with any information about the robbery or suspect is asked to calll Detective Saladino with the Mooresville Police Department at 704-658-9023.