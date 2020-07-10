Mooresville man being sought

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Mooresville man charged with the murder of Sherrills Ford resident Shaun Michael Loughrey.
Joe Henry Furr, 33, of Mooresville, has been charged with murder but was still at large at 4 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Loughrey was found dead of a gunshot wound in his home on Hopewell Church Road on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on Furr’s whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.
