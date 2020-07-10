Mooresville man being sought
0 comments

Mooresville man being sought

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Joe Henry Furr

Furr

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Mooresville man charged with the murder of Sherrills Ford resident Shaun Michael Loughrey.

Joe Henry Furr, 33, of Mooresville, has been charged with murder but was still at large at 4 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Loughrey was found dead of a gunshot wound in his home on Hopewell Church Road on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Furr’s whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sigmon, Angela
Obituaries

Sigmon, Angela

Angela "Angie" Marie Sigmon, 39, formerly of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Statesville, March 24, 1981…

Marlowe, Matthew Brian
Obituaries

Marlowe, Matthew Brian

Matthew Brian Marlowe, 27, of Statesville, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Iredell County June 16, 1993, Matthew was the son…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News