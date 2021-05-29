Mooresville High grads ready to take on the world

After a year of remote and in-person learning and ongoing concerns over COVID-19, the Mooresville High School Class of 2021 graduated Saturday in Coach Joe Popp Stadium unmasked and ready to take on the world.
About 500 seniors received their diplomas with friends and family filling the stadium under sunny skies. The previous academic year for the Class of 2021 was cut short in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools across the country. Mooresville Graded School District students spent much of the 2020-21 academic year at home learning remotely and only returned to in-person class in April.
Graduating senior Madison Ligh, who is attending N.C. State University in the fall, gave the ceremony’s opening remarks. Ligh wondered who would have thought the senior class’ worries would have extended beyond finishing homework on time to being able to graduate with friends in person. “It’s a given that we’ve experienced more than any other class has had to throughout the years,” said Ligh.
“We started this year with a similar sense of mystery and unknown that ended our junior year so abruptly and yet here we are able to finish high school with a sense of normalcy that we’ve been waiting so long for,” Ligh said.
Honor speaker Jackson Prochaska, who will attend the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in the fall, spoke about the nostalgia of high school and how many seniors may want to experience Friday night football games and good times with their friends once more.
“But graduation is not the end,” Prochaska said. “Rather, it is a turning point, a chance for us all to embrace the trials and triumphs of our youth and strive for success and satisfaction in the years to come. We are standing with one foot in the past and one in the future.”
Honor speaker Abigail D’Amico, who is attending Appalachian State University in the fall, said she was overwhelmed with the idea of who she was supposed to be when she first attended high school as a freshman. It wasn’t until she stopped trying to please everyone else and focused on herself that she was able to determine her own goals.
“High school has taught me the importance of self identity and understanding your own goals and aspirations whatever they may be,” D’Amico said.
D’Amico said she learned she never had to go through anything alone at Mooresville High School. “As cliche as it sounds, you can accomplish anything you want as long as your put your mind to it,” she said.
As the list of graduating seniors read by school faculty became smaller, the crowds of family and friends began to cheer. Hats were thrown in the air as Principal Luke Brown proclaimed the Class of 2021 as having graduated.