After a loss to rival Lake Norman on the final night of the regular season, Mooresville knew what they needed to do in order to slip into the 4A West bracket of the state playoffs.

“Three straight wins,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore told his team on Feb. 10.

After a hard-fought week of basketball, one that saw the Blue Devils pull off two nail-biting road wins, Mooresville needed just one more to lock up the Greater Metro Conference’s second guaranteed bid to the playoffs as the conference tournament champion.

After building a 17-2 lead in the first six minutes of the game, it looked like the Blue Devils could be on their way to completing their magical run, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Mooresville (16-11) squandered that early lead, and potentially a spot in the state playoffs, falling to Cox Mill (19-8) 68-62 on Friday night.

“If you don’t play defense, you don’t win games,” Moore said. “Just gotta be better.”

In the early going, the Blue Devils’ defense — particularly on the Chargers’ leading scorer, Langston Boyd — was stellar. The junior had managed just one shot attempt in the first few minutes of the game and only had eight points in the first half.

Mooresville’s pressing defense also forced Cox Mill into many turnovers in the early going, a key factor in building the 15-point lead in the first quarter. However, by the end of the first, the Chargers had battled back to trail by just nine, 21-12.

In the second quarter, the Blue Devils were able to pull themselves back out to a 14-point lead, 28-14, with just under five minutes to play until halftime, but that would be their largest lead for the remainder of the game as Cox Mill closed the second on a 19-7 run to draw back within two, 35-33, at halftime.

In their previous two conference tournament games, the Blue Devils managed to upset higher seeds by playing solid defense for 32 minutes in each game. In their win over West Cabarrus, Mooresville held the Wolverines to 53 points, well below their season average entering the game of 64.4 points per game.

They did the same to Lake Norman, who entered their conference semifinal game against Mooresville averaging over 75 points a contest. They mustered just 59 in a close loss to the Blue Devils.

“We took this week one game at a time and executed a game plan,” Moore said. “We just needed to go to the basket and make easy shots tonight and we couldn’t”

In the second half against Cox Mill, the Blue Devils struggled to contain Boyd, who tossed in 17 points in the final two quarters for the Chargers to help them not only get over the hump, but also build and maintain a lead.

Boyd finished with a game-high 25 points.

The Blue Devils were led by Xavion White who finished with 17 points. Evaan Ezhilan and Travelle Bryson joined White in double figures, adding 16 and 12 points, respectively, to give the Blue Devils a shot at pulling off the magical tournament run to the playoffs.

However, with the loss, Mooresville’s fate is entirely in the hands of the numbers. Entering Friday, they sat as the 33rd-ranked team in RPI. With only the top 32 qualifying for the playoffs, it could be possible for them to jump into the playoffs as the final seed, but without the conference tournament win, it’s out of their control.

“We just have to wait and see if we’ll get another chance,” Moore said.