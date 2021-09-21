Mooresville Candidate Questionnaire

The Mooresville Tribune sent out questions to the candidates for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners at-large seat. The candidates were asked what they believe the biggest issues Mooresville faces and how it can address the town's growth.
Below are the candidates' answers, presenting in the candidates' responses in alphabetical order of their last names. Some answers were edited for clarity.
What are the biggest issues facing Mooresville?
Mike Cabe: The excessive amount of residential growth without the infrastructure to support it. Traffic congestion is a big concern considering the States strategic planned enhancement of state roads is years in the future. Another issue is affordable housing. Median home prices have increased to $300K plus in just the last year, not to mention barely affordable renter options with cost around $1200- $1500/month.
Lox Leach: Mooresville is doing a great job of embracing and planning for our future. I personally believe that the planning and the management of time, along with action will set our community up for success presently and 10, 20, 50 years from now.
I don’t see issues or challenges, I see opportunities for our town to be innovative and trendsetting and a model for other cities to pattern themselves after given the resources we have that has attracted the growth we’re experiencing now. Saying that helps me understand that we will have to consider everyone in our planning. I personally will be in the community building a more personal relationship and speaking with our citizens to hear their cares and concerns.
Gary West: Growth for sure. Mooresville is a highly desirable community and the nature of North Carolina statutes gives very narrow parameters under which we as a Town Board and deny rezoning and development requests. Given this I have tried to zero in on some of the results of this growth, specifically crime our growth can draw. We have a single-digit crime rate with most of the crime being committed by people that do not live in Mooresville. With my Law Enforcement and Technology background and working with our Police Department and IT, we have implemented technologies that can help us apprehend these people, sometimes before the crime is even committed. I am committed to the citizens of Mooresville being safe and secure in our community.
We have seen calls for a moratorium on growth but this isn't practical nor available to us at the present time. Until you reach 90% of capacity for Town services such as water, sewer, etc. a moratorium cannot even be considered. And Mooresville is nowhere near those thresholds. As a steward of the taxpayer dollars, it's my responsibility to ensure I do not open up our Town and its taxpayers to potential lawsuits and legal costs associated with decisions that, while possibly politically popular, are not supported by existing law. I'm always open to new options or suggestions and welcome them from our citizens, but I have to balance those against the powers that are actually granted us by the state.
I also supported MGSD on the resolution to add a new school to reduce class size and helped fund the new Performing Arts Center. Education is paramount for the success of our Community. Our Children will become the next generation of Leaders.
People often complain about the town’s infrastructure not supporting its current growth. How would you use your role to address that?
Mike Cabe: I was born and raised in Mooresville, and I have watched the exponential growth. It gives me a real advantage to have that background...to understand the impact the board of commissioners decisions has on our school districts, parks and recreation department, community facilities, public utilities, public works, public safety departments, and this list can go on and on.... but not only to understand the impact but influence thought-provoking conversation and strengthen the effectiveness of our decision making.
Our Mooresville Graded School District is something I am immensely proud of. As a proud graduate of Mooresville Senior High school, along with my family, I hope to continue to find ways to keep encouraging our progress. My daughter is a teacher at Mooresville Middle School and is already encouraging our legacy – every child, every day.
Lox Leach: One Mooresville Comprehensive Plan is part of our solution to complaints of the growth taking place here. We have the highest growth rate in the Charlotte region and have grown to over 50k in population here and will continue to grow. As a town, we’ve welcomed and encouraged that growth all the while making improvements to our land use and transportation plans. I feel my personal business leadership and background in real estate will be an added value working along with the current members in an official capacity.
Gary West: Mooresville actually has an adequate road system for the 50,000 people that live here. We have a tiered growth plan that promotes growth from within to reduce both the number and length of trips from outer areas. Our growth has also been geographically dispersed, it’s not concentrated in just one area.
What we do not have is an adequate road system to carry traffic thru Mooresville on NCDOT roads to other places, and that is an NCDOT issue that we are working with them to solve...
The expansion of HWY 150 is the main project that will do a great deal to address our traffic concerns. Due to mismanagement at the state level with NCDOT funds that project has been pushed out past the original timeline. As a Commissioner I have worked with our Town staff and partners at DOT to find creative solutions to how we can mitigate this delay in the near term.
One of the solutions is exit 38 which would allow folks heading into Catawba Co. to avoid HWY 150 by traveling from Cornelius to Perth. This project was delayed like HWY 150 and we requested our town manager to find out from NCDOT if we contributed money to this effort could that speed it up. The answer was no. Sadly we are still dealing with the effects of Covid 19 and, with supply chain issues combined with the continuing labor shortages, there's very little we can do. However, we continue to look for potential options to speed these projects up.
Mooresville is a destination for shopping, eating, jobs, and entertainment for the surrounding area. While this exacerbates traffic frustrations it's important to point out that the sales tax dollars associated with this consistent influx of shoppers are what enable us to continue to keep our tax rate where it's been for over a decade. As an elected official keeping our citizens' hard-earned money in their pockets is one of my top priorities.
I also championed the intersection improvements at 801/150 and 115/150. Faith Road is in progress. We also have the East/West Connector coming which is a very proactive forward-thinking move to build infrastructure first ahead of planned growth. We received the BUILD Grant for this. The difference? This was Federal grant money we fought hard for and won, not State.
Workforce housing is another big issue. Where do you stand on bringing more affordable housing to the town?
Mike Cabe: This is a significant problem in Mooresville and not just for low-income households, it's a problem for middle-class households, too. My daughter and son-in-law just built a house in China Grove because the market in Mooresville just isn't affordable for them, even with a dual income (she teaches with MGSD and he works at a local Veterinarian Hospital). It's upsetting they don't have the same opportunities my wife and I had as newly married and wanting to live in our hometown near our parents. Imagine how hard it must be for single-parent households. We should be looking to collaborate with the town and state officials on zoning practices, subdivision controls, etc. to provide a broad range of housing opportunities.
Lox Leach: Lastly, to touch on housing. I’m a Mooresville native and can remember multiple family members being a part of the economic growth in Mooresville. Many worked at the mills locally and surrounding. I take note of how important it was for the mill workers to have housing and we actually have a historic site in Mooresville based on that.
Presently, we have a great opportunity to learn from that given the fact that nearly seventy percent of workers employed here commute from outside of Mooresville because they don’t have adequate housing options. I feel the housing addition could also help with our traffic concerns. I personally have been working to provide solutions to that. There are development ideas I’ve shared with town officials and hope to develop adequate housing through my real estate firm.
One potential community idea would be townhome duplexes, where one home would impact two families at a reasonable cost.
Gary West: This is a top priority for the Board. During my term, we worked to create an Inclusionary Housing policy for attainable housing. We have had 2 Developers take advantage of this. We also work closely and fund Habitat for Humanity. We just opened some of these units on Mill Street. The challenge is simple, the land is expensive and you cannot create more of it. People sell their land at top dollar which does not always allow for attainable housing. This is one of our top priorities over the next 2 years. We currently incentivize Developers with tax credits to build housing for qualifying incomes at or lower than 80% AMI (Average Median Income). This is not good enough. Workforce housing applies to Teachers, Firefighters, Police Officers, Hospitality workers, and many more.
My goal is to amend our Policy and put some meat into it with ways to leverage not only Tax credits but other financing opportunities and by using affordable state-of-the-art materials to increase the amount of workforce housing we have.
What would you bring to the Board of Commissioners that no other candidate does?
Mike Cabe: I would bring thoughtful consideration to approving any new residential growth to the city without clear data and/or plan to support the overflow to our current infrastructure. I would like to see positive growth within the city with reasonable expectations! We need to understand how to increase the pace of NC's strategic plan for our state-owned roadways and provide our citizens with a transparent timeline.
Lox Leach: I have a great working relationship with Town manager Randy Heeman and his assistant Beau Falgout and Planning Director Wilson. All who are fairly new to the town of Mooresville.
My spiritual core values allow me to set a standard of excellence in everything that I do. My passion and purpose is to be of help to others. As commissioner I will continue to be of service to the community as a whole, listening and relaying concerns and cares with solutions in mind.
Gary West: Experience. With no experience, it would take a new Commissioner almost 3 years of their first term to even begin to contribute effectively. I spent time attending Mooresville Downtown Commission meetings, became part of our Sister Cities organization. I was also on the Planning Board and then appointed to the Board of Adjustments. I attended the Citizen’s Academy which gave a high-level overview and tour of all the Town facilities and what it takes to operate a Town. Essentially, I put the effort in first, so that I could be effective day 1 as a Commissioner.
What have we accomplished during my first term?
• Helped to build small businesses in downtown. Not that long ago, it was like a ghost town
• Liberty Park with the Veterans Promenade and concert area
• Improvements to 150/801 and 150/115 intersections
• Enhancements to Selma Burke center
• Removed $80m in debt from the town budget
• Brought a technology company here with 376 good-paying jobs
• New Fire station
• Single-digit crime rate. Brought LPR technology for MPD
• No tax rate increase
• Worked with the Community to remove noise from Businesses in the Business Park
Other comments
Mike Cabe: In closing…As I am thinking more to our future and my own, I know this is a step I want to take. I would like to become more involved in our community, keeping our town held to the highest standard of excellence. While no one can claim a town to be perfect, Mooresville is an exceptional town and I would be honored to serve as a representative of our people!
Lox Leach: Know the town of Mooresville is diligently working to be a more inclusive and diverse town, shaping a community that’s for everyone. I will continue to contribute and be the change and a voice in our community with or without a title.
Gary West: As a United States Marine, I continue to fight for our Citizens and keep Mooresville a great place to raise our Children and have safety and quality of life. Semper Fi.
