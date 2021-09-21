Mooresville Candidate Questionnaire

My goal is to amend our Policy and put some meat into it with ways to leverage not only Tax credits but other financing opportunities and by using affordable state-of-the-art materials to increase the amount of workforce housing we have.

What would you bring to the Board of Commissioners that no other candidate does?

Mike Cabe: I would bring thoughtful consideration to approving any new residential growth to the city without clear data and/or plan to support the overflow to our current infrastructure. I would like to see positive growth within the city with reasonable expectations! We need to understand how to increase the pace of NC's strategic plan for our state-owned roadways and provide our citizens with a transparent timeline.

Lox Leach: I have a great working relationship with Town manager Randy Heeman and his assistant Beau Falgout and Planning Director Wilson. All who are fairly new to the town of Mooresville.

My spiritual core values allow me to set a standard of excellence in everything that I do. My passion and purpose is to be of help to others. As commissioner I will continue to be of service to the community as a whole, listening and relaying concerns and cares with solutions in mind.