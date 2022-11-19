Missy, 8 years old, spayed female, Boxer, 55 lbs. She is in a foster home in San Antonio, Texas and... View on PetFinder
A teacher has been placed on leave after a racial slur was used by students acting out a scene in a social studies class at West Iredell High School.
A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juvenil…
For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community.
After skit from a West Iredell High School social studies class, there have been more questions than answers about what exactly was meant to b…
The 2022-23 high school basketball season tips off tonight.
Dirk and Daelyn Dowell have managed to stay in harmony all these years both as family and as musicians.
The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly signed offensive lineman and Statesville native Brock Hoffman to their practice squad.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the North Carolina Society of Historians at their annual awards dinner at the North C…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
