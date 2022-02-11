I'm ready for my next, best chapter. I want a home to call my own so I can finally settle... View on PetFinder
Missy
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Statesville might want to paint the town red after it was announced Sherwin-Williams will invest at least $300 million in the city and Iredell…
- Updated
A traffic stop by a Troutman police officer led to felony charges against a Statesville woman.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
A Statesville man faces seven felony charges of sexually assaulting a child, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
Stateville’s city council kicked off the meeting with a pair of proclamations: One for the Four Chaplains Sunday Proclamation presented to the…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
Law enforcement officers turned into cowboys briefly Monday on Interstate 77 Monday morning as a vehicle carrying cattle in a trailer crashed …
- Updated
A Statesville man faces 380 sexual assault charges involving a child, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.
- Updated
Wes Davidson, board chair of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, announced Tuesday that “after 16 years as the executive directo…