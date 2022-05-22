Mississippi doctor and civil rights historian dies, age 68

BILOXI, Miss. — Gilbert Mason Jr., who grew up in the civil rights movement and became a physician and a Black and civil rights historian, has died at age 68.

Mason died Wednesday and funeral arrangements, Infinity Funeral Home in Biloxi said.

Mason was 5 years old in 1959, when he watched his father, Gilbert Mason Sr., lead Biloxi's first wade-in to desegregate beaches, the Sun Herald reported. And his name was on the 1971 lawsuit that made Biloxi schools the state's first to integrate.

Like his father, Mason became a physician who served poor people. His practice was in the New Orleans area but he returned to Biloxi when his father became ill.

The elder Mason died in 2006. The son spent his last years documenting civil rights and Black history and his father's accomplishments, the newspaper reported.

Father and son both had photographic memories, Clemon Jimerson Sr. said.

He said the younger Mason's memories helped to document the history of Scouting on the Mississippi Coast, the music history of Biloxi and other areas for the Mississippi Blues Trail, the integration of Gulf Coast schools and the preservation of Nichols Elementary school, the historically Black school in East Biloxi.

He also organized annual wade-in anniversary observances, said Allytra Perryman, former program director at East Biloxi Community Collaborative and now lead organizer for a nonprofit group working to improve conditions for restaurant workers in Mississippi.

"He was a phenomenal historian who could recall details and knew exactly how to connect the dots" and what people were involved, she said. "Recounting that history has just been priceless."

Mason was involved in getting a wade-in mural painted on Main Street and a historical marker, which was dedicated in 2020 along the beach.

Biloxi did not integrate 26 miles of public beaches until 1968. Wade-ins in 1959 and 1960 included one during which a white mob attacked 125 nonviolent demonstrators and riots followed. Two Black men died.