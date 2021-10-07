Minnie kitten4
Zootastic Park in Troutman was cited by the United States Department of Agriculture for several violations in August, but owner Scottie Brown …
Law enforcement deployed canines, drones, and a helicopter in the search for a man in Troutman on Friday.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
After several hours of searching by air and with canine units and drones, the search for a man who fled on foot after a chase was suspended la…
Vince Lombardi once said, “The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose…
It was a time of celebration and thanksgiving as the announcement was made of The Christian Mission’s $5 million capital campaign to raise funds needed to build a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
Good neighbors helped save a Statesville man’s home from sustaining more damage and possibly saved his and his father’s lives Tuesday.
Unbeaten Statesville scored touchdowns in all three phases Friday night and breezed to a 56-0 victory over winless Fred T. Foard.
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Statesville man on a felony drug charge.
WATCH NOW: Southern Distilling Co. celebrates Sunday sales of its spirits thanks to change in legislation
Prohibition ended nearly a century ago, but Sunday marked the first time in more than 88 years that liquor was legally sold on a Sunday in Nor…