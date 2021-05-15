WATCH NOW: DOWNWARD TREND: Crime statistics in Iredell drop from 2018 to 2019

Since 2014, the overall crime index in Iredell County dropped nearly 40 percent, and Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the reason for that drop is multi-faceted but simple.

He said targeting repeat offenders and a dedicated staff are reasons behind the decrease in the crime numbers.

“We have some really good officers that are dedicated and proactive rather than reactive,” he said. “We have top tier law enforcement officers.”

And, he said, getting repeat offenders off the streets is a priority, and that in turn helps lower crime rates.

The latest statistics, from 2019, show a decrease of 26 percent. That percentage is a decrease from the 2018 numbers, Campbell said.

The crime statistics are part of a report that will be available at the sheriff’s office and on the website, www.iredellsheriff.com, when it is printed. That should be within the next few weeks, Campbell said.

The annual report, Campbell said, is put together not because of a requirement but is simply something he wants to do to let the public know about crime numbers and the functions of the sheriff’s office.

The more than 50 page report details activities of each division in 2020.

