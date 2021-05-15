WATCH NOW: DOWNWARD TREND: Crime statistics in Iredell drop from 2018 to 2019

Since 2014, the overall crime index in Iredell County dropped nearly 40 percent, and Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the reason for that drop is multi-faceted but simple.
He said targeting repeat offenders and a dedicated staff are reasons behind the decrease in the crime numbers.
“We have some really good officers that are dedicated and proactive rather than reactive,” he said. “We have top tier law enforcement officers.”
And, he said, getting repeat offenders off the streets is a priority, and that in turn helps lower crime rates.
The latest statistics, from 2019, show a decrease of 26 percent. That percentage is a decrease from the 2018 numbers, Campbell said.
The crime statistics are part of a report that will be available at the sheriff’s office and on the website, www.iredellsheriff.com, when it is printed. That should be within the next few weeks, Campbell said.
The annual report, Campbell said, is put together not because of a requirement but is simply something he wants to do to let the public know about crime numbers and the functions of the sheriff’s office.
The more than 50 page report details activities of each division in 2020.
During 2020, the sheriff’s office answered more than 76,000 calls for service, ranging from trespassing to homicides. Deputies drove more than one million miles.
The crime statistics detailed in the report are from 2019, the latest numbers available from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
The Uniform Crime Report raw data is divided into two major categories — violence crimes and property crimes. Violent crimes are murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assaults. Property crimes involve burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.
Property and violent crime went down from an average of 1,231 per 100,000 population in 2018 to 900 per 100,000 in 2019. The violent crime rate in 2018 was 170 per 100,000 and in 2019 that number went down to 119 per 100,000.
Property crime numbers declined from 1,061 per 100,000 to 781.
Campbell said the efforts deputies make in establishing relationships in the community is another reason for the decline in crime reports. “They build these relationships so people will tell them about suspicious activity or provide information on suspects,” he said.
And building those relationships starts early, Campbell said. That’s one of the reasons he decided to put School Resource Officers in the elementary schools. “We want to build those relationships early,” he said. “That has an impact for years to come.”
Currently, each of the SROs in the elementary schools rotates between two schools but Campbell hopes to change that with the new 2021-22 budget by adding enough positions to have an SRO in every school in Iredell.
Campbell said taking proactive steps, such as deputies working in the community and the addition of the SROs, is helping reduce the likelihood of being a victim. The statistics, he said, show that a person in Iredell is a third less likely to be a victim of crime in 2019 than in 2018.
He said the downward trend dates back five years. “This reduction is indicative of the hard work and resolve of the employees of the sheriff’s office,” Campbell said.
The numbers also show something the sheriff’s office has achieved in the past 20 years. “We have had one of the state’s highest clearance rates of reported crimes and consistently lower crime rates than similar agencies,” he said. “This information can be essential when deciding where a person wants to live, work or raise a family.”