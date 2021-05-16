Out of Our Past

“Mr. E.F. Cass, of New Hope township, was in Statesville Tuesday and reported that hail was noticed in his pasture Monday a foot deep. This is the remains of the hail that fell April 27.” (5/19)

“Mr. Earl Moser is conducting something new for Statesville. On the second floor of the Morrison building, he has a gymnasium, where he gives exercises to suit the need of the patient. Another room has a table on which the patient is given a massage. Everything is sanitary and private and all treatment is given in co-operation with your doctor.” (5/23)

“Prohibition Officer R.P. Allison, of Statesville, has been ‘laid off’ for forty days along with other such officers. The reason is a temporary lack of funds to carry on the work.” (5/23)

Eufola. “I suppose the airplanes have started again as one passed over this community Saturday morning going Southwest. It has been quite a while since one passed over.” (5/23)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, May 19 and 22, 1896.