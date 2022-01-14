Maxine
Maxine is an adorable terrier mix that came to us from a local shelter. She is playful & gets along... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
OLIN—North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe stole the ball at midcourt and drove in for a two-handed jam to open the scoring Friday night against Stat…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
A chase Monday night led to the arrest of a South Carolina man.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
- Updated
Elon redshirt freshman football player Jabril Williams (Statesville H.S.) was named to Phil Steele’s FCS Freshman All-American team this week.
Statesville native Breon Borders made three solo tackles Sunday in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
- Updated
CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Cyianna Ashley Woods, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, to 60 months in prison Thursday on wi…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
As the crane moved one of the small homes through the air near Fifth Street Ministries, there was a bit of nervousness in the air as well. Tha…