North Iredell didn’t look far for its next football coach.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 20-26. Li…
With gas prices rising, some in Statesville might be considering a switch to an electric vehicle. If that’s the case, they’ll have a new optio…
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."
Integrated Design-Build firm A M King is embarking on its third major project for Cheney Brothers Inc. (CBI). The 72,142-square-foot dry wareh…
Lois Sharpe celebrated her 90th birthday on May 22 and family and friends made sure her day was special with a drive-thru party.
In 1954, the organization that would come to be known as the Iredell Health System received its charter, did so with a goal: to serve all the people of Iredell County. What was then a 100-bed hospital just outside of downtown Statesville has ballooned to a sprawling health care system that services much of Iredell and surrounding counties with an entire network of medical facilities spread throughout the region.
When Timothy Israel began his walk across America to shed light on his issue with term limits in Congress, he wasn’t planning to stop in North…
In a 911 recording released Tuesday, the caller describes finding a motorcyclist along the highway who said she had been shot.
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.