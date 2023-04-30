The following applications for marriage licenses were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 21-26. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.
Casey Lynn Birmingham to Ryan Brandon Wall
Zachary Charles Hoots to Kendall Anna Collins
Sabrina Elaine Brooks to Zachary Lane Weston
Kelsey Marie Jackson to Matthew George Burgess
Ruby Bryana Cordero to Paul David Williams
Debra Lynn Paullins to Paul Joseph Gottlieb
Justin Bryan Phillips to Shelby Lauren Wiggs
Caleb Luke Troutman to Raegan McKenzie Owen
Andrew McKay Ivy to Lauren Brook Hanks
Marshall Ford Macheledt to Austin Britany Hoffman
Garrick Christian Tomlin to Molly Brandlon McCarthy