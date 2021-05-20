Luke
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 6-12. Lis…
Rev. Robert W. Lee facing scrunity after Washington Post fact check claims he isn't related to Robert E. Lee
What’s in a name? Plenty, when you share the name of a famous Civil War general. The Rev. Robert W. Lee of Statesville, who believes he is a d…
Editor’s note: Rick Davis, who influenced thousands of students in the martial arts, died Thursday. J.T. Smith, one of his former students and…
It’s never too late to celebrate and Molly Malone’s in Statesville is set to have its grand opening this weekend with festivities going on all…
Most of the crowd that came to the Statesville City Council meeting to express concerns over potential tax increases had left, but some of the…
When Nichol Henderson stood up to be recognized as a graduate of N.C. State on Friday night, she did so knowing that, among all of the 8,251 seniors that will be honored at Carter-Finley Stadium, none of them are her equal when it comes to academics.
Betsey Velaquez always wanted to be a law enforcement officer.
Bus 168 from Cloverleaf elementary caught fire on Jane Sowers Road on Monday, May 17 at approximately 3:52 p.m. The school bus is a 72 passeng…
A man and woman are facing charges of robbing a convenience store Saturday morning.
WATCH NOW: Most mask requirements lifted in North Carolina. Masks still required in schools, other settings.
Effective immediately, North Carolina is lifting most of its mandatory mask requirements, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday afternoon. In most setti…