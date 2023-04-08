Beautiful tabby with distinctive markings. Lucy is a sweet girl who can be a bit shy at first but once... View on PetFinder
Lucy
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Statesville store owner and his nephew were sentenced for conspiring to transport stolen electronic devices to other states and overseas, ac…
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said leads from local community members led to the arrest of a man wanted on a second-degree murder charge. Na…
The missing Florida toddler who was found dead in the mouth of an alligator last week was put in the lake by his father, police said.
Man arrested at NC A&T had shotguns, 1,000 rounds of ammo, a crossbow, blow dart gun and more, police said
In addition to the handguns, shotguns, rifle and ammunition, a vehicle search discovered a crossbow, machete, stun gun, hatchets, knives, choc…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 19-25.