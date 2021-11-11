Lost and found: Children of veteran get 'precious medals' that had gone missing for years

The medals and personal effects of Freckless "Freck" Willie Gibbs had been lost to the family for years. But Friday, Carmen Towens and Bryon Turman held them in their hands and wiped away tears after Precious Medals returned them to the family.
"To see my father's artifacts, to see the things he had, those pictures I had looked at since I was 9 or 10 years old, the hat he wore almost every day unless he was playing golf," Turman said. "To have them come full circle today is absolutely phenomenal."
Gibbs fought with the Army's 24th Infantry during the Korean War before returning to Statesville.
Towens and Turman said they recognized each item as it was brought out: the numerous service combat medals, including the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart, as well as other personal property, including an apron from the Freemasons.
Members of Gibbs' lodge presented the apron and a proclamation from the group, but it was a communitywide effort in many ways, as veterans from the Korean War were part of the ceremony as well Statesville Councilman Frederick Foster. Motorcycle riders from Rolling Thunder, a bagpiper, a trumpeter, and the Statesville High School Army JROTC Color Guard all played roles in the ceremony.
"It shows the community we have here in Statesville and that people really look out for each other," Turman said.
"It's an honor. We grew up with this stuff. For it to be lost and to come back, it was very emotional," Towens said.
This wasn't the first time Precious Medals had reunited the property of a veteran with his or her family members, but for Roger and Kim Siegrist, it was one they could do in their own town.
Some of Gibbs' property had ended up in their brother's possession as he was the "keeper of the flame" when it came to their father's legacy. However, when he died recently, the family couldn't find any records of where the personal storage unit was that held Gibbs' medals. The family tried to find it but was unable to.
The property of the veteran had changed hands several times until it ended up in the attic of a Statesville home. Once the owner of the property turned them over to Precious Medals, it began the work of finding out who the items belonged to. Once the name John Foster was seen by the Siegrists, a call was made to the Statesville City Council member, who knew not only who Gibbs was, but that his father and Gibbs had been friends and served together.
"It was a blessing to know that gentleman, him and my father, like I said, were tight, I miss them guys, they were true heroes, true patriots," Foster said. "They went through a lot of stuff, but they stayed gentlemen the whole time."
From there, a plan was made to reunite the property with Towens and Turman. What began as an invitation for tea turned out to be a ceremony the Siegrist put together to celebrate the reunion.
Towens and Turman said their father would have enjoyed being recognized in a ceremony like the one Thursday, as the Korean War is often called "The Forgotten War" due to the lack of fervor around it and its veterans compared to World War II.
"He was very proud of his service, and he would have been honored to know somebody recognized his efforts," Turman said.
More than medals
Precious Medals takes pride in putting the military property back in the hands of families, but their goals go behind that. The nonprofit group says it is dedicated to raising awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder and other challenges that U.S. military personnel face after returning to civilian life.
While in Gibbs case he was someone who dealt with PTSD, he had received treatment and a close connection with his family. In fact, he had worked with other veterans who fought with the invisible scars inflicted on them fighting in wars.
But Kim Siegrist said there are a number of cases where families never fully understood how PTSD affected their loved one. In some cases, the loved one might have been seen as a disgrace, she said, without the family connecting the mental trauma with other mental health issues they might have faced.
"It seems that the things that get lost are with people who have had PTSD, and their family has alienated them in some way, not understanding what was going on with them," Kim Siegrist said.
Siegrist said with her background as a psychiatric nurse, seeing families struggle to understand the mental health aspects of someone's struggles was something she has seen both with military personnel and civilians.
Precious Medals began when Kim Siegrist said when she found World War II medals while searching for props for the Key to Escape, an escape room in Statesville.
"That is something that is so incredibly precious that needs to stay within a family," she said. "You cannot buy something that was earned by someone at such a high price."
She bought them and in doing the research on who they belonged to, found family in California. She said with that taking place before the COVID-19 pandemic, they had planned to take them to a family member in Washington. The pandemic would delay those plans and in the meantime as that was publicized, more people came to the Siegrists with service medals and similar stories.
"It was clear cases like that weren't a one-off," Kim Siegrist said.
Precious Medals works with other nonprofits to raise awareness overall for PTSD while also shedding light on individual cases.
"We want to rewrite the narrative," Kim Siegrist said.
