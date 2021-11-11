Lost and found: Children of veteran get 'precious medals' that had gone missing for years

"It's an honor. We grew up with this stuff. For it to be lost and to come back, it was very emotional," Towens said.

This wasn't the first time Precious Medals had reunited the property of a veteran with his or her family members, but for Roger and Kim Siegrist, it was one they could do in their own town.

Some of Gibbs' property had ended up in their brother's possession as he was the "keeper of the flame" when it came to their father's legacy. However, when he died recently, the family couldn't find any records of where the personal storage unit was that held Gibbs' medals. The family tried to find it but was unable to.

The property of the veteran had changed hands several times until it ended up in the attic of a Statesville home. Once the owner of the property turned them over to Precious Medals, it began the work of finding out who the items belonged to. Once the name John Foster was seen by the Siegrists, a call was made to the Statesville City Council member, who knew not only who Gibbs was, but that his father and Gibbs had been friends and served together.

"It was a blessing to know that gentleman, him and my father, like I said, were tight, I miss them guys, they were true heroes, true patriots," Foster said. "They went through a lot of stuff, but they stayed gentlemen the whole time."