Lonely Children's Fund donations helped move siblings to safe forever family

The Foster Care Unit, at the Iredell County Department of Social Services, is so thankful for the citizens of Iredell County and their donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund. It is with your donations that we are able to meet any unmet needs that our children in foster care might have when they come into care, and throughout the life of the case.

This past July, we were able to purchase plane tickets to move a sibling group of three to Utah, with their former foster parents/pre-adoptive parents. After moving the children there, we incurred an additional cost to have the remainder of their personal items shipped to Utah. Like any child, they wanted their toys, bicycles and stuffed animals that they couldn’t sleep without.

Thanks to you, and your donation to the Lonely Children’s Fund, we were able to get the children and their belongings to Utah safely, and they are now comfortably settled in and thriving in the home of their forever family.

With much gratitude and appreciation.