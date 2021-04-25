Loki
A Statesville man died Saturday in an ATV accident in Alexander County.
Two women are facing charges and a third is being sought for shoplifting from a western Iredell County store.
North Iredell is searching for another head football coach. The school let David Lewis go after five seasons.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 15-21. …
There is an old saying that when an old person dies it’s like a library burning down. That was certainly the case when Troutman’s Jimmy Alley …
Traffic cameras helped the Troutman Police Department catch a man who in a stolen vehicle was violating his probation on Wednesday, a news rel…
A traffic stop yielded crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A barbecue dinner will be held to raise funds for the family of a man shot to death last week.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
A Rockingham man is accused of using someone else’s financial card for a room at a Myrtle Beach resort.