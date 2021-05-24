Loki
Related to this story
Most Popular
Balloons and birthdays go hand-in-hand, but the balloon Tom Poston’s family surprised him with Wednesday was a little bigger than usual: a hot…
Rev. Robert W. Lee facing scrunity after Washington Post fact check claims he isn't related to Robert E. Lee
- Updated
What’s in a name? Plenty, when you share the name of a famous Civil War general. The Rev. Robert W. Lee of Statesville, who believes he is a d…
- Updated
Adopt Merry and Pippin. Pippin and Merry are 5 weeks old.
When Nichol Henderson stood up to be recognized as a graduate of N.C. State on Friday night, she did so knowing that, among all of the 8,251 seniors that will be honored at Carter-Finley Stadium, none of them are her equal when it comes to academics.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 13-19. Li…
Most of the crowd that came to the Statesville City Council meeting to express concerns over potential tax increases had left, but some of the…
- Updated
There’s not an ideal time to run out of fuel, but it was fortunate timing for the Troutman Police Department during a chase on Monday.
- Updated
A man and woman are facing charges of robbing a convenience store Saturday morning.
- Updated
Heatherly Noble is recovering from a dramatic encounter with a black snake, which her security camera caught on video.
- Updated
A 37-year-old worker died in Alexander County on Wednesday after a ditch caved in on him.