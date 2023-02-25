Petite Lizzy is wondering why she was given up by her finder. But the dog, Chewy, prevailed and Lizzy was... View on PetFinder
Lizzy
Related to this story
Most Popular
Target purchased the run-down, 80,000-square-foot building that housed North Carolina’s last Kmart store in February 2021.
The streets of Statesville are alive with “The Sound of Music.”
69-year-old suffers stroke in his N.C. home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday.
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Caldwell Street.
Property values are up, but a property tax reappraisal has some Iredell County residents worried about how they’ll pay those increased taxes.