Linus
Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Car…
Alexander County officials said a correctional officer has been charged with providing drugs to inmates.
An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher, arrested in August on statutory rape and other charges, is now charged with seeing the victim at her h…
With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman.
Bring them justice: Allison thinks arrests in 30-year-old double slaying will give hope to other families
It has taken nearly 30 years for the families affected by a 1992 double slaying and robbery to get close to receiving justice as a pair of arr…
South Iredell (3-0) jumped out to an early lead and held off a valiant West Iredell (0-3) first half effort, pulling away in the second half, …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots o…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27.
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman doubled a two-possession halftime lead with a potent third quarter burst Friday on its way to a 35-14 nonconference vi…
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident.