Statesville, park designers seek community input for Linear Park

As a safety feature in the park, the designers have made sure that every bit of the pedestrian walkway in the park is visible from the road and they are currently in the process of deciding the right lighting system for the area.

According to Statesville Planning Director Sherry Ashley, the project is about 60-70 percent of the way through its design phase with Tuesday’s meeting giving the community a chance to voice opinions of some of the design elements and features currently proposed.

“Generally, I think everyone is very receptive of the idea,” Gary Warner, the project leader for WithersRavenel, said. “I think everyone sees the advantage of (the park) in place. The potential recreation opportunities, the potential economic benefits to this part of the town. I think everyone has been pretty favorable about it.”

The park, however, is still thought to be about two-to-three years from completion. The City of Statesville has currently only allotted the money for the planning phase. Once that is complete, and the plan is approved, the rest of the funding, from the acquisition of property on the roughly 23 acres of land that the park will encompass to the demolition of the existing buildings and construction of the park’s features, the city expects Linear Park to cost around $12 million.