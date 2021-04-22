Sissy is a 7 week old Boxer/American Bulldog. Her and her mom and sister were rescued by a good Samaritan.... View on PetFinder
Service dog training is more intense than you might think. Here’s what it takes, plus ways you can include some of that training with your own dog.
Busch is sniffing around for a "chief tasting officer" for its Dog Brew, a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth. It comes with a $20,000 paycheck.
As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, spending time outside is going to become much more common. We are all going to want to spend more time outside and enjoy the sun, but so will our pets. We have all seen how peaceful our cats look as they sit basking in the sunshine or how happy our dogs look chasing a Frisbee in our community park. Spending time with our pets outside this spring will be good for us and also good for them.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents.
A kitten’s diet is varied throughout its first year of life. Here are rough guidelines to consider as you feed your growing kitten.
