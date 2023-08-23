LifeSpan spoke to the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville last week about their services that are provided in 19 counties in North Carolina, and more specifically in Iredell County.

LifeSpan has a Creative Campus in Troutman that has been in existence for 45+ years and Early Learning Centers on West Broad Street and Hartness Road in Statesville.

Mary Parr, Early Learning Center director, spoke about her passion for what LifeSpan brings to the children that are enrolled at the centers and what the community benefits from LifeSpan’s services.

Ken Fuquay, LifeSpan president, spoke about the overall mission of LifeSpan and the passion he has daily for assisting their clients “experience the ‘precious ordinary’ of life” and to be productive citizens, developing them as individuals.

Also present to speak about the impact LifeSpan has had on her life was Clara Wilkinson. She has been a participant in LifeSpan’s services for more than 20 years. Mary Parr started working with Clara when she was one year old, and their relationship has blossomed ever since. To learn more about LifeSpan and its services please visit their website, Lifespan Services.

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville meets on Thursdays at noon at Twisted Oak. The club welcomes anyone to attend a meeting to learn more about Rotary and its service to the community.