Leisa Rowe named chair for Iredell County Heart

Leisa Rowe is the 2021 chair for Iredell County Heart. The American Heart Association recently announced the selection of Rowe as chair.

Rowe is a Statesville resident who survived a widowmaker heart attack at age 52.

“I am sharing my story because I want to educate every woman. The woman who is too busy. The woman who is preoccupied with life, or too healthy or too young to think she’s at risk. The woman who thinks this could never happen to her,” shared Rowe. “It is real, and it happened to me.”

Rowe remembers getting up in the middle of the night, standing in her bedroom saying to herself, “Am I having a heart attack?” The evening before, she started to display symptoms, such as a sudden heart rush, dull ache in the right lower side of her jawbone, and a slight twinge in her left wrist.”

After an EKG was performed, Leisa received an urgent call from her physician that she was actively having a heart attack and needed to go to the ER immediately. During a heart catherization two stents were placed in the left anterior part of her heart.

The Iredell County Heart Ball celebrates these efforts to build a foundation of health in our community and ensure everyone lives a longer healthier life.