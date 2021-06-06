Leisa Rowe named chair for Iredell County Heart

Leisa Rowe is the 2021 chair for Iredell County Heart. The American Heart Association recently announced the selection of Rowe as chair.
Rowe is a Statesville resident who survived a widowmaker heart attack at age 52.
“I am sharing my story because I want to educate every woman. The woman who is too busy. The woman who is preoccupied with life, or too healthy or too young to think she’s at risk. The woman who thinks this could never happen to her,” shared Rowe. “It is real, and it happened to me.”
Rowe remembers getting up in the middle of the night, standing in her bedroom saying to herself, “Am I having a heart attack?” The evening before, she started to display symptoms, such as a sudden heart rush, dull ache in the right lower side of her jawbone, and a slight twinge in her left wrist.”
After an EKG was performed, Leisa received an urgent call from her physician that she was actively having a heart attack and needed to go to the ER immediately. During a heart catherization two stents were placed in the left anterior part of her heart.
The Iredell County Heart Ball celebrates these efforts to build a foundation of health in our community and ensure everyone lives a longer healthier life.
According to the Iredell County Health Department’s 2019 Community Health Assessment, diseases of the heart are the second leading causes of death, and cerebrovascular disease, or stroke, is the third leading cause of death, accounting for nearly 24 percent of all deaths in Iredell County. Heart disease and stroke are also up to 80 percent preventable by monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose and making heart-healthy lifestyle changes.
The 46th Annual Iredell Heart Ball, with presenting sponsor Randy Marian Automotive and CPR in Schools Sponsor BestCo, will be a digital experience this year with the opportunity for personalized watch parties throughout the community to bring small groups of people together to celebrate the night in a safe way.
The community is encouraged to plan their own Rock the Red Watch Party on June 19 to view the official Iredell Heart Ball program at 8 p.m., followed by a specially recorded performance by award-winning American country music group, Lady A. The event includes a mobile auction with many opportunities to take home items and experiences, including special auction opportunities that will fund specific mission advancement projects in Iredell County. The Iredell Heart Ball Digital Experience also includes inspirational local stories and an “event in a box” for Rock the Red Watch Parties.