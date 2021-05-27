Lawyers want answers after deputies kill man who torched car

LUMBERTON — A trio of attorneys asked for transparency on Thursday fromthe Robeson County Sheriff's Office months after a man who set his own car on fire was fatally shot by deputies.

The sheriff's office said deputies believed Matthew Oxendine, 46, of Red Springs was pointing a gun at them when he was killed Jan. 10, news outlets reported then. The State Bureau of Investigation determined that the weapon was a toy gun, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

"Why did it happen? Why did they take his life that night when it didn't need to?" attorney Bakari Sellers said at a news conference on the steps of the Robeson County Courthouse.

He demanded that authorities hand over the pathology and autopsy reports as well as the names of the officers who shot Oxendine, a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

"We want to see transparency and accountability," Sellers said. "We want ... the world to see what happened that night. And then, the officers who committed those acts to be held accountable, for this county to understand what happened so that it doesn't happen again."

The sheriff's office didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.