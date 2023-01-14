 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laverne

Laverne

Laverne is a 'go-with-the-flow' kind of gal with beautiful green eyes. She's friendly and playful, she's also a little snuggle... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert