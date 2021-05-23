Meet Lambchop... a tiny, 7-year-old, 5-lb. Poodle who is looking for his forever home, along with his Dachshund 'brother', Jake... View on PetFinder
What’s in a name? Plenty, when you share the name of a famous Civil War general. The Rev. Robert W. Lee of Statesville, who believes he is a d…
When Nichol Henderson stood up to be recognized as a graduate of N.C. State on Friday night, she did so knowing that, among all of the 8,251 seniors that will be honored at Carter-Finley Stadium, none of them are her equal when it comes to academics.
Most of the crowd that came to the Statesville City Council meeting to express concerns over potential tax increases had left, but some of the…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 13-19. Li…
There’s not an ideal time to run out of fuel, but it was fortunate timing for the Troutman Police Department during a chase on Monday.
Balloons and birthdays go hand-in-hand, but the balloon Tom Poston’s family surprised him with Wednesday was a little bigger than usual: a hot…
Adopt Merry and Pippin. Pippin and Merry are 5 weeks old.
Bus 168 from Cloverleaf elementary caught fire on Jane Sowers Road on Monday, May 17 at approximately 3:52 p.m. The school bus is a 72 passeng…
A man and woman are facing charges of robbing a convenience store Saturday morning.
Heatherly Noble is recovering from a dramatic encounter with a black snake, which her security camera caught on video.
