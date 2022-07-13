Kevin Angell looks to build on Children's Homes of Iredell County's legacy

Children's Homes of Iredell County, Inc. named Kevin Angell as its new executive director, marking a new era for the organization and for its new leader. For Angell, he said he took over the position so he could carry on the organization's legacy while also pushing it forward as well.

"It's an opportunity to build upon a 50-plus year legacy of the organization and ensure that we are equipped to serve the community for another 50 years," Angell said.

Angell spent the last 10 years working with the Children's Hope Alliance in Barium Springs, but now with CHoIC, Angell said he hopes to bring that experience along with his business acumen to his position. He said he also looks to cultivate new partnerships with business partners, government agencies, and other child and family service organizations.

He'll need all of that as he goes about his work, he said his goals for CHoIC include the expansion of the transitional living program for youth aging out of foster care, the start of a foster care program with the child-placing license recently obtained by the agency, and to build public will and excitement for helping young people succeed in life despite having adverse childhood experiences.

With close to 300 children in foster care in Iredell County and more than 12,000 children in foster care in North Carolina, there is clearly a need for expanded services here and throughout the state.

The organization celebrated Angell's arrival with an open house at Opus Financial on Tuesday, and it also gave those gathered a chance to reflect and thank Lisamarie Trivett, who served in that position for a year as the interim director and worked for the organization for a total of six. Now she has taken a position in Burke County, which she said allows her to better handle her family's needs.

As for any advice, Trivett said to trust his instincts and stick to his plans.

"Think it through, plan it, don't let those bumps dissuade you from moving forward," Trivett said.