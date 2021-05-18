Kaela
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 6-12. Lis…
Editor’s note: Rick Davis, who influenced thousands of students in the martial arts, died Thursday. J.T. Smith, one of his former students and…
- Updated
The North Carolina Senate Wednesday passed Senate Bill 35, a bill aimed at raising the legal age of marriage in North Carolina by a 49-0 vote.…
- Updated
It’s never too late to celebrate and Molly Malone’s in Statesville is set to have its grand opening this weekend with festivities going on all…
- Updated
A Statesville man is accused of convincing an elderly neighbor to alter bank accounts.
Devin Williams was like many others lined up at the pump on Tuesday. They wanted to make sure they had enough gasoline to get them through the week.
- Updated
Failure to stop at a red light led to drugs and weapon charges against the driver.
Betsey Velaquez always wanted to be a law enforcement officer.
Rev. Robert W. Lee facing scrunity after Washington Post fact check claims he isn't related to Robert E. Lee
What’s in a name? Plenty, when you share the name of a famous Civil War general. The Rev. Robert W. Lee of Statesville, who believed he was a …
As Iredell County grows, so does its sheriff's office.