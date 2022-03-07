Juneteenth Celebration headed to downtown Statesville

"The Committee feels that it is extremely important to explain the choice in the location of this year’s celebration. We would first like to be transparent and note that this decision was made in partnership between the Celebration Committee and the City of Statesville. The West Broad Street location was ultimately chosen by the Celebration Committee to bring this noteworthy celebration into the very heart of the city," Adib El-Amin said in the announcement. He is the Juneteenth Celebration Committee Chairman. "The importance of this day is something the committee feels should be experienced and celebrated by everyone who would like to attend."