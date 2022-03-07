Juneteenth Celebration headed to downtown Statesville

Juneteenth is a time for celebration and for the organizers in Statesville, that celebration will take place on Broad Street in downtown Statesville this year.
"The Committee feels that it is extremely important to explain the choice in the location of this year’s celebration. We would first like to be transparent and note that this decision was made in partnership between the Celebration Committee and the City of Statesville. The West Broad Street location was ultimately chosen by the Celebration Committee to bring this noteworthy celebration into the very heart of the city," Adib El-Amin said in the announcement. He is the Juneteenth Celebration Committee Chairman. "The importance of this day is something the committee feels should be experienced and celebrated by everyone who would like to attend."
The event will take place on June 18 between Meeting Street and Mulberry Street in Statesville. Last year it took place in Kimbrough Park. The city will be co-sponsoring the event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that Saturday.
The Juneteenth Planning Committee is still in the process of planning the event and said it is always looking for new talent and new members. Those interested can call El-Amin (704) 657-6609 or Preston Wasson, Juneteenth Celebration Committee Vice Chairman at (980) 829-4563.
The event also looks to bring together some of the city's various celebrations of the holiday, specifically the Young Executives and the IMPACT-backed Juneteenth Community Committee.
"It takes all of us working together to put together a celebration that we can all be proud of," Adib El-Amin said in the press release.
The committee also plans to have an event on June 19, the official day of the holiday.
The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when the slaves in Galveston, TX first received word of the Emancipation Proclamation abolishing slavery which was originally issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863. Events like the ones in Statesville celebrate African American freedom and achievement while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.
On June 17, 2021, President Biden officially signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
