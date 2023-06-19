Juneteeth, the national holiday to observe the emanicpation of African Americans after the Civil War, is a day of celebration, but also a day of giving back at the Chestnut Grove Community Center in Statesville.

one of the event's organizers.

People came through on Monday during the Juneteeth holiday to give blood, and with sickle cell disease being more prevelent in Black Americans, there is a special need for donors with similar ethnic backgrounds.

The September drive was part of the American Red Cross' Joined by Blood, a fall-focused component of the Sickle Cell Initiative, to help improve the health outcomes of those with sickle cell disease through impactful community-based partnerships.

According to the Red Cross, sickle cell disease affects more than 100,000 people across the country, most of whom are of African descent. Regular blood transfusions are critical to managing extreme pain and life-threatening complications faced by many. For African Americans, the need is greater as only 1 in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease.