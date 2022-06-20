Juneteenth about looking forward while remembering the past

The Juneteenth weekend came to a close in Kimbrough Park with Juneteenth Rejuvenated bringing residents together for a day at the park, and a time to reflect on what Juneteenth is in a changing America.

“This is a day where we can come together and celebrate. It’s not focusing on the negative, but we’re highlighting the positive and celebrating it,” Sheldon McIver said. “The more we highlight the positive and celebrate, and the less we point out the negative and become angry, mad and resentful, the better off we’ll be. I’m not saying we forget what happened; it happened, we’re not negating that. But we’re taking our energy and focusing on more of the positive so we can move forward.”

McIver is a pastor with Upper Praise Ministries in Mooresville and president of Kingdom Alignment Ministry, a motorcycle club ministry. He said that it is important to focus on the positives and look ahead, but that doesn’t mean forgetting the past. And while the Juneteenth holiday celebrates the freeing of slaves, it is important to see what people can do now to make sure progress continues forward.

“We need to get back to the whole thing where it takes a village to raise a child, once upon a time that’s something we live by,” McIver said. “We live in neighborhoods where we don’t know our neighbors. I think getting back to being a village can get us back to where we need to be.”

That idea of a village, the sense of community, was something Juneteenth Rejuvenated organizer Preston Wasson said he hoped for as well as he planned for Sunday’s event.

He said the celebration at Kimbrough Park was one part carnival, one part field day, one part family reunion, and a chance for the community to get together and celebrate, even with a few joyful tears shed.

“I’d seen people crying because they hadn’t seen some people in that long,” Wasson said.

Wasson was nothing but thankful for those who helped him put the day together, including people who may have started the day as strangers but wanted to help out and make the event a success.

“That’s the foundation of doing an event, making sure the people around you are strong and on point,” Wasson said.

