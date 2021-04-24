Juliet
Meet Juliet! This cuddle bug is sure to steal your heart! Juliet loves to climb in you lap and give... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday in an ATV accident in Alexander County.
- Updated
North Iredell is searching for another head football coach. The school let David Lewis go after five seasons.
- Updated
Two women are facing charges and a third is being sought for shoplifting from a western Iredell County store.
A barbecue dinner will be held to raise funds for the family of a man shot to death last week.
- Updated
A traffic stop yielded crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
Traffic cameras helped the Troutman Police Department catch a man who in a stolen vehicle was violating his probation on Wednesday, a news rel…
There is an old saying that when an old person dies it’s like a library burning down. That was certainly the case when Troutman’s Jimmy Alley …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 8-14. L…
“It is a privilege to render you your first salute.”
Dan Scott doesn’t have much time left but he’s determined to use what time he has to continue his daughter’s legacy and to help a 7-year-old b…