Former high school basketball coach Stan Kowalewski will spend another year and three months in prison on the charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. He had previously been convicted on 22 counts related to a fraud scheme and sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.
HILDEBRAN — A woman shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning will be served with warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping once she’s released from the hospital.
A shooting in the vicinity of Exit 118 on I-40 involved a law enforcement officer and shut down a portion of the interstate.
Five people were arrested on marijuana charges after a traffic stop last week.
A Statesville man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident that caused a gas line to explode, heavily damaging a house.
What does it take to launch the Mary J. Blige tour at the Greensboro Coliseum that will go around the country. What happens behind the scenes?
A Winston-Salem man was charged with drug and weapons counts after he was found driving a stolen motor vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren …
A shooting in Statesville led to a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies before the suspects were apprehended in Charlotte.
Punter Palmer Williams (Mocksville, North Carolina/Davie County H.S.), a Baylor University commit, will be officially honored Thursday as a 20…
The parents of an infant are facing charges after authorities responded to a CPR in progress call near Mooresville on Sunday afternoon.
